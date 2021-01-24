Californians are too stupid to interpret data behind lockdown

California won’t give the public the virus data which allegedly backs up his absurdly austere lockdown. Newsom’s HHS spokesperson says it “would mislead and create greater uncertainty.”

In other words, Californians are too stupid to interpret data.

More than 98% of the population is forced to stay-at-home, but not the elites, of course. Ironically, the cases are increasing since the virus is mostly spread in homes.

Newsom does not explain the science behind his decisions.

“It was a good surprise, but we just didn’t see it coming,” said California Restaurant Association president and CEO Jot Condie. “We just don’t know what happens behind the curtain. It’s created logistical difficulties for the industry.”

Outdoor dining, worship services, hair and nail salons, and other businesses are now allowed to reopen in 13 counties in the greater Sacramento region.

“At the moment the projections are not being shared publicly,” Department of Public Health spokeswoman Ali Bay said regarding the state’s ICU capacity predictions.

“These fluid, on-the-ground conditions cannot be boiled down to a single data point – and to do so would mislead and create greater uncertainty for Californians,” said state Health and Human Services Agency spokeswoman Kate Folmar.

“They’re making projections and decisions that have great consequences to people’s lives,” restaurant association Jot Condie said. “It’s a public agency, so it’s just curious why they wouldn’t share the data, especially with the local health officers. They need advance warning as well.” They are suggesting Californians are too stupid and incapable to read the data and figure it out. Well, they did vote for him. Actually, it’s more likely that they’re hiding it because they can’t justify their tyranny.

