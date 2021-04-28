MeToo Eric Schneiderman lost his law license for a year over bad behavior









Does anyone remember New York AG Eric Schneiderman who kept suing Donald Trump and wanted to jail climate deniers? He got in trouble for very abusive behavior of women and resigned. Well, he just lost his law license.

The state’s former top law enforcement official accepted losing his license, according to the filing in a New York state appeals court. He officially loses his law license starting May 28.

Schneiderman, who served as New York’s attorney general for seven years, resigned in May 2018 after The New Yorker published allegations against him by multiple women alleging they were physically abused by him. It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

