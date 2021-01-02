Calls to enslave whites, set up a race offender register, and more

Sasha Johnson, a UK radical leftist, has created a new party that excludes white people from leadership roles. She has tweeted about ‘enslaving whites’. Johnson is an intersectional leftist.

The UK radical self-describes as the Black Panther of Oxford reports The Daily Mail.

Johnson has called for ‘Holocaust-style’ reparations for all black people and a sex offenders-style ‘race offense register.’

She has branded Labour MPs David Lammy and Diane Abbott ‘tokenistic’ for not adhering to her particular radical beliefs or having more power in parliament.

One could write her off as another nutjob but the way things are going, she’s likely dangerous.

Johnson came to public prominence at London BLM protests. Now, she’s an ‘executive member’ of the BLM-inspired Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP).

TTIP hasn’t laid out the specific offenses that would warrant inclusion on the registry but said people who had merely been “accused” would be included.

Anyone who disagrees with Johnson has been s target of her cruelty. Over the summer, videos were posted showing her repeatedly calling a black man a racial slur because he disagreed with her, suggesting he would end up on her own registry. She has also discussed enslaving white people on her Instagram account.

In addition to her work for TTIP, Johnson also works with a U.K. organization called the New Black Panthers Party “and has called for the establishment of a ‘black militia’ in the UK,” the Mail reported.