Patrick Byrne claims to have videos, photos, samples of fake ballots in Fulton County

Patrick Byrne, the former CEO and founder of Overstock, released a series of tweets claiming he has video, photos, and samples of fake ballots taken from Fulton County by trucks and shredded to a nuclear level.

On a tip, Byrne’s operative entered the Fulton County (Atlanta) Warehouse and took the series of photos you see below. Byrne tweeted, “THESE ARE FAKE BALLOTS (note the quantity).”

Before Georgia officials picked up pallets of ballots, Byrne’s operative, on a tip, took photos of the fake ballots, and videos of trucks taking them away. Samples of ballots were also taken.

Byrne tweeted there are tens of thousands of these fake ballots. The rented trucks were filmed pulling up to pick up the ballots for nuclear-level shredding.

Watch the video of the trucks at the end of the tweets.

Watch: