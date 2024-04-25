The Radicals Funding Campus Chaos and Domestic Terrorism

As Bill O’Reilly recently said in an interview with Leland Vittert, Hamas and Hezbollah are not governments. They are terror groups.

“They [the protesters] don’t know these college kids or whoever is they are, they don’t know what Hamas is, but the most important thing Americans don’t know is there are not two states. There’s only Israel.

“Hamas, the terror group runs Gaza. Hezbollah runs the West Bank. They’re not governments; they’re devoted to destroying Jews.

They’re Nazis

“It’s like the Nazis. They want to destroy the Jewish people. You can’t negotiate with them. There’s no solution with them, and they hold all the power. So, when you hear this Ocasio Cortez woman in Congress and all this blather, they don’t know what the deuce they’re talking about, but worse, they don’t care to know. Leland.”

His point is that many of these protesting youth don’t know much. That may be true, but they are claiming to be Hamas and supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah.

USC and UT Austin are erupting. It’s all over the country. These are not organic movements. Leftists heavily fund this global communist-fascist movement.

Funding these protests is a betrayal of this nation.

The Funding

So, who pays them in the US? And some are paid. One of the organizations that funds them is based in Westchester.

According to Daniel Greenfield, “The Soros clan has been accused of providing an estimated $15 million to the pro-terrorist groups storming cities in support of Hamas, and an estimated $758,000 already to Biden.”

“Both of those are only partial estimates of much larger spending by the family of radical billionaires which have simultaneously been funding the anti-Israel movement, trojan horse Jewish groups, and the Democratic Party politicians whom they are busy pressuring.”

Alexander Soros is taking his father George’s place in destroying the US and Israel.

Within Our Lifetime is just one of a vast network of organizations that have coordinated protests that have blocked highways, delayed trains, and shut down parts of college campuses across the country for the past few months.

The NYC-based pro-Palestine group is led by Nerdeen Kiswani, a 29-year-old who founded the group nearly a decade ago to build a community for young people who want to raise awareness about the Palestinian cause. they aren’t directly connected but they are in the network, explains News Nation.

They communicate via WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram.

Among the most enthusiastic and active pro-Palestine organizations are Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), and American Muslims for Palestine (AMP). These are just some of the groups that make up the network of anti-Israel and anti-Zionist organizing bodies across the country.

Via NewsNation Several pro-Palestine organizations operating around the country, including Within Our Lifetime, do not have public tax filings, according to an NBC investigation. Instead, they use a progressive New York-based nonprofit group called Westchester People’s Action Coalition Foundation (WESPAC) as their fiscal sponsor to collect and process online donations. Tax law allows nonprofit groups with a 501(c)(3) status to collect money on behalf of smaller organizations. Other groups have been funded by major U.S. foundations. IfNotNow has received $100,000 in the past five years from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. The organization’s stated goal is to “end U.S. support for Israel’s apartheid system.” The fund also awarded close to a half-million dollars to Jewish Voice for Peace, another Palestinian rights organization, over the same period.

Unfortunately, the terrorists’ lies are winning the PR war. Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the disaster on our college campuses.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is 100% correct, what’s happening on US college campuses is history repeating itself. It’s abhorrent and must end! pic.twitter.com/DJIxNU0b0x — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 24, 2024

Michael Savage Also Points to Soros

SAVAGE REACTS TO THE POISON IVY LEAGUE RIOTS

1) funded by Soros

2) chief agitators are foreign agents of PFLP banned in USA

3) organized to riot if Trump should win

4) aim by Pelosi & Blinken is to overthrow Netanyahu – interfere in a foreign election! pic.twitter.com/W5hjwYdGdU — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) April 25, 2024

