Trump’s Tribute to 13 Fallen Heroes Exposes Harris/Biden As Cowardly Paper Tigers

Former President Donald Trump honored the 13 service members who died in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal three years ago Monday, joining families of the fallen for a private event at Arlington National Cemetery – while President Biden issued a paper statement while away from the White House for the second week in a row.

On Aug. 26, 2021, an ISIS-K suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest outside Hamid Karzai International Airport’s Abbey Gate, killing the service members and nearly 200 Afghans.

The White House published separate statements from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, though the president had no public events scheduled and was spending another week at his beach house in Delaware. Our “joyful,” braying VP is also MIA.

The Trump team has heavily criticized Biden for how they handled the evacuation – and skewered the president for never honoring the families of the service members who perished with an official ceremony.

The private event at Arlington was meant to stress Biden’s – and Harris’ – roles in the withdrawal after the veep made a point of stating she was the last person in the room when the pullout was ordered.

“Today is a solemn day and terrible reminder of the failure of Harris and Biden to protect our standing in the world and the cost of that failure. Harris has proudly declared she was the last person in the room when she and Biden directed the botched withdrawal that cost the lives of Americans and our allies,” Trump adviser Brian Hughes told The NY Post in a statement.

“While Joe Biden has refused to recognize their sacrifice, Donald Trump spent six hours in Bedminster with us,” Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee said in Milwaukee. “He allowed us to grieve. He allowed us to remember our heroes,” she added.

Trump posted on Truth Social: “This is the third anniversary of the BOTCHED Afghanistan withdrawal, the most EMBARRASSING moment in the history of our Country. Gross Incompetence – 13 DEAD American soldiers, hundreds of people wounded and dead, AMERICANS and BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF MILITARY EQUIPMENT LEFT BEHIND,”.

President Trump’s Arlington tribute vs. the Harris/Biden “statements” mark the stark differences between a man being shot and returning to the fight and two blustering, cowardly paper tigers who disappear when confronted with genuine threats that do not advance their personal political interests.

That’s my President. President Trump went to Arlington National Cemetery to HONOR the 13 service members who died during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. WE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER THEIR SACRIFICE! pic.twitter.com/WbSRe1I5wR — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) August 26, 2024