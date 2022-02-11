Canada Goes Full Castro After Talking with Biden

A secret tape revealed that Ontario’s Doug Ford planned to drop the vaccine mandate, but then figurehead Joe stepped in. Great Reset Biden is telling the Canadian tyrants to use all their powers to kill the protests. So, now, Ontario Premier Ford issued an emergency declaration and is threatening truckers with “severe” fines and up to a year imprisonment. They will also take their commercial licenses away.

Furthermore, Ford said the government is going to make totalitarian emergency measures into laws.

This is allegedly him.

Watch:

Biden is interfering in Canadian affairs, something the government stated they didn’t like. They threatened to charge Americans who donated to the truckers. However, Biden’s interference is welcomed. Biden told the Canadian government to use all of its powers to end the protests, according to the Daily Mail.

The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge on Friday entered its fifth day, disrupting the flow of products between Canada and the United States and threatening to halt production at many auto plants in the U.S.

The Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer, a very far-left despot, offered heavy equipment to Canada to move the trucks. But, here’s a better idea Whitmer, tell them to drop the mandates.

Whitmer said the bridge blockade must be broken, according to The Washington Post. Yes, dear, and the way to do that is to stop overreaching and let people remain free. Watch:

TUCKER: There is a report just out, we can’t verify it, but that the Governor of Michigan…has offered Canadian authorities the use of heavy equipment to move trucks off the Ambassador Bridge… pic.twitter.com/awkl3VYQvU — Election Wizard 🚛 (@ElectionWiz) February 11, 2022

The White House issued a statement saying Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “each spoke with their Canadian counterparts, urging them to use Federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border,” according to Reuters.

All three of those people are anti-American leftists.

Trudeau’s office said that after speaking with local authorities and members of the opposition party, there is a willingness to “respond with whatever it takes” to end the blockades, according to The Associated Press.

Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor, said his city is seeking law enforcement help.

“Those officers are coming into town as we speak, and if the protesters don’t leave, there will have to be a path forward. If that means physically removing them, that means physically removing them, and we’re prepared to do that,” Dilkens said, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the province of Ontario moved to cut off the financial lifeline of the protest by securing a court order blocking the crowd-funding site GiveSendGo from dispensing the money it has raised to support the Freedom Convoy. GiveSendGo told them they have no such authority to do so.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Royal Canadian Mounted Police are going to Windsor as well as Coutts, Alberta, where another border blockade is taking place.

When they stop one protest, another one pops up somewhere else. The truckers said they are willing to die for the cause. This isn’t just about vax mandates. The people are suffering and they’ve had it. Canadians are peaceful, liberal people and you have to go pretty far to get them this upset.

There is a protest in Manitoba. Look at what the police are doing – this kid is 15 years of age.

A police sergeant in Manitoba, Canada physically assaulted a student today, shoving him against a wall for protesting against mask mandates pic.twitter.com/VExq91zDbA — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2022

Twitter just went down so you might have to wait to view the videos.

