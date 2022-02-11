Canada Goes Full Castro After Talking with Biden

A secret tape revealed that Ontario’s Doug Ford planned to drop the vaccine mandate, but then figurehead Joe stepped in. Great Reset Biden is telling the Canadian tyrants to use all their powers to kill the protests. So, now, Ontario Premier Ford issued an emergency declaration and is threatening truckers with “severe” fines and up to a year imprisonment. They will also take their commercial licenses away.
Furthermore, Ford said the government is going to make totalitarian emergency measures into laws.
This is allegedly him.
Watch:
Biden is interfering in Canadian affairs, something the government stated they didn’t like. They threatened to charge Americans who donated to the truckers. However, Biden’s interference is welcomed. Biden told the Canadian government to use all of its powers to end the protests, according to the Daily Mail.
The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge on Friday entered its fifth day, disrupting the flow of products between Canada and the United States and threatening to halt production at many auto plants in the U.S.
The Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer, a very far-left despot, offered heavy equipment to Canada to move the trucks. But, here’s a better idea Whitmer, tell them to drop the mandates.
Whitmer said the bridge blockade must be broken, according to The Washington Post. Yes, dear, and the way to do that is to stop overreaching and let people remain free. Watch:
TUCKER: There is a report just out, we can’t verify it, but that the Governor of Michigan…has offered Canadian authorities the use of heavy equipment to move trucks off the Ambassador Bridge…
The White House issued a statement saying Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “each spoke with their Canadian counterparts, urging them to use Federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border,” according to Reuters.
All three of those people are anti-American leftists.
Trudeau’s office said that after speaking with local authorities and members of the opposition party, there is a willingness to “respond with whatever it takes” to end the blockades, according to The Associated Press.
Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor, said his city is seeking law enforcement help.
“Those officers are coming into town as we speak, and if the protesters don’t leave, there will have to be a path forward. If that means physically removing them, that means physically removing them, and we’re prepared to do that,” Dilkens said, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, the province of Ontario moved to cut off the financial lifeline of the protest by securing a court order blocking the crowd-funding site GiveSendGo from dispensing the money it has raised to support the Freedom Convoy. GiveSendGo told them they have no such authority to do so.
Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Royal Canadian Mounted Police are going to Windsor as well as Coutts, Alberta, where another border blockade is taking place.
When they stop one protest, another one pops up somewhere else. The truckers said they are willing to die for the cause. This isn’t just about vax mandates. The people are suffering and they’ve had it. Canadians are peaceful, liberal people and you have to go pretty far to get them this upset.
There is a protest in Manitoba. Look at what the police are doing – this kid is 15 years of age.
A police sergeant in Manitoba, Canada physically assaulted a student today, shoving him against a wall for protesting against mask mandates pic.twitter.com/VExq91zDbA
Toronto Police Operational Plan.
Imagine if this devolves into a civil war, historians will have to say that tens of thousands of people died because of a disagreement over the flu…ok technically it is called covid-19 but it is still just the flu
Doug Ford was snowmobiling while there was an ( his words) insurrection that required a state of emergency
just not an emergency serious enough to not be snowmobiling
an excerpt ;
… … …As the City of Ottawa prepared for a state of emergency, amid what police services in the region believed was an “insurrection” by “Freedom Convoy” protesters, Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford was spotted on a snowmobile trail in the Muskoka area. … … …
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/ontario-premier-doug-ford-was-in-muskoka-area-as-ottawa-dealt-with-escalating-convoy-protests-1.5777605
Since when did Biden Have any say or authority in the running of Canada! He can’t run his own country (after stealing the election).
Ford, you picked the wrong ,side this time. You just threw away your political career, when you sided with The NWO (great reset Cabal). Information is coming out everyday about the Covid 19 scamdemic The ICC are already running Nuremberg Trials in Holland.
After everything about these trials, proof the election in the US was stolen & The J6 was a setup, etc. None of you people will be able to show your faces in public. unless you are in Gitmo where you all belong.
My advice is to stay away from Biden, Trudeau, Klaus Schwab Soros, Obama etc.
START BEING A MAN & STAND UP FOR THE PEOPLE OF ONTARIO, LIKE THE REST OF THE PREMIERS ARE.
Trudeau says it’s time to go home because, “you’ve been heard”. This is akin to state laws requiring “public comments” at Council meetings. Those members may have “heard”, the public but surely did Not listen to them. I saw a meeting with a maximum hundred people commenting in the negative and the Chairman flat out admitted he didn’t give a Damn what they all said. So, “being heard” means absolutely Nothing when it comes to government control. We see that result in every level in Canada, and many places across the globe.
Good, good, the mask of muh democracy drops to the floor and is shattered into 1000 pieces never to be put back together again.
Better get ready to fight. Local, local, local.
You should already know all friendlies and fence sitters along with baddies.
Know who can be trusted in uniforms as well, not all are onboard with the great sellout to the Schwab-SPECTRE CCP global soviet cabal.