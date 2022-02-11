Secret Tape: Ont. Premier Said They’re Going to Lift Vax Passports

This is a big win for truckers.

“We’re pulling these passports,” Ford says in the video leaked to Rebel News. “We’re going to get back to normal. I can’t get you the exact date, but it’s going to be very soon. I’ll be speaking over the next few days. Friday I’m going to put out a statement. Monday I’ll be giving some dates. And we’re going to move forward.”

Listen:

 

 


