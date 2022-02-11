This Is How Children React to Ending the Mask Mandate

Democrat Governors in some states are ending mask mandates since the election is coming up. Nevada is one such state. We keep hearing that the children don’t mind the masks, but you might want to take a look at this.


  1. And these Democrat governors will be popping their buttons in pride and never letting voters forget they, the Democrat governor, ended the mask mandate but avoiding the fact they imposed it in the first place.

