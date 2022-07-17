Joe Rogan: Canada’s “Communist”, Trudeau’s a “Gross” Dictator

By
M Dowling
-
0
18

Joe Rogan called Justin Trudeau a “gross” and “sketchy” dictator. “Where’s the money coming from?” he wondered.

Trudeau is a dictator who sympathizes with Maoist China. He is closely tied to the World Economic Forum agenda.

“Canada is communist,” Rogan said. “They’re fucked. They’re fucked. They gotta get rid of that guy,” he said of Trudeau.

Before the pandemic, Rogan said he had liked Justin Trudeau.

“I was like he’s a handsome guy. Seems sweet. Good looking guy, confident, good talker.”

Joe Rogan on Friday spoke of Trudeau’s abuse of the truckers, calling them racists because they rejected the oppressive COVID mandates

During the pandemic, Rogan said, “Oh, you’re a fucking dictator. Oh, you don’t like criticism. You’re trying to shut down criticism by saying all your critics are misogynists and racists.”

“He called them all misogynists and racists,” Rogan said. “Yeah, he’s gross. He’s a sketchy guy, and he’s got some fuckin’ shaky deals.”

Watch:

He admires the dictatorship of China.

Puppet for China?

 


