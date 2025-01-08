Canada’s Green Party Leader Makes a Fool of Herself

Canada’s far-left Green Party leader, Elizabeth May, tried to snap back at President-elect Donald Trump for joking about Canada should become our 51st state as they make $100,000,000 a year off the US. May absurdly offered to annex California, Oregon, and Washington into Canada.

Trump had written on X, “No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!”

During a press conference Friday, May screeched.

“We do not aspire to be the 51st state … If it was a joke, it was never funny, and it ends now,” May ordered.

“No matter how many Trump photos of him in business suits striding Swiss mountains he posts with a Canadian flag, we’re not intimidated,” she said, referring to Trump’s post on Truth Social.

“So, California, Governor Newsom, Washington State, Jay Inslee, and newly elected Governor of Oregon, Tina Kotak—how about it? Want to put a referendum to your citizens?…

“This is what you get: free health care. Universal free health care. No more one-year-olds who suddenly fall off the Medicaid list and their parents are in the news because they’re trying to do a GoFundMe so they can get their daughter to a doctor. Universal free health care.

“And guess what? Those laws your Congress is too afraid to pass because of the National Gun Lobby—we’ve already got our strict gun laws.”

She is trying to be cute, but just comes off as nasty. Actually, I’m okay with her taking those states. Take ‘me, babes. We’ll trade for Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Canadian politicians are now threatening to take California, Washington, Oregon pic.twitter.com/mxw62NQ3Gq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 7, 2025

