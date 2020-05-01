Canada’s gun control fails so they ban rifles

Canada placed oppressive restrictions on obtaining, keeping, and using firearms, but they failed entirely in the recent mass murder case in Nova Scotia. Yet, that is their reason for banning certain rifles.

The murderer had pleaded guilty to an assault charge in 2002. He paid a $50 fine and served probation for nine months. He then had a lifetime ban on owning firearms, according to the NY Post.

Nevertheless, Canada has placed a ban on ‘assault-style weapons’ based on that killer’s actions.

YOU DON’T NEED TEN BULLETS TO KILL A DEER

Two weeks ago, the madman in Nova Scotia killed 22 people after a 12-hour reign of terror.

“You don’t need an AR-15 to bring down a deer,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference in Ottawa, mimicking leftist Andrew Cuomo. “So, effective immediately, it is no longer permitted to buy, sell, transport, import or use military-grade assault weapons in this country.”

An AR-15 is not a military-grade weapon.

Police said the gunman had several semi-automatic handguns and at least two semi-automatic rifles. A witness described one of those guns as a military-style assault weapon.

“These weapons were designed for one purpose, and one purpose only, to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time. There is no use and no place for such weapons in Canada,” Trudeau said.

No, they weren’t.

Of the 22 people killed, 13 were shot and nine died in house fires, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Tuesday.

Fires will also have to be banned.

RCMP said the gunman, Gabriel Wortman, 51, also killed or wounded animals and pets that he found at the homes.