New York schools might not reopen in the Fall

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza told city principals in a conference call earlier this week that there’s a “50-50″ shot that school buildings will open in September, sources told The Post.

While the Department of Education and city officials have stated an intent to open up after the summer, coronavirus complications could nix that schedule.

“The Chancellor made clear, as he has consistently, that our goal and our focus is on returning to buildings in September,” said DOE spokesperson Miranda Barbot Thursday. “He was referring to the fact that, just like other countries and cities across the world, we’re looking at different options for how to resume in-person instruction and will not reopen a day before public health experts say it’s safe.”

Carranza tweeted Wednesday that he hopes to activate the system on time.

“We are moving full steam ahead for a September opening of schools, but always planning for any eventuality,” he posted. “Grateful every day for the hard work of all of our dedicated educators and support staff in serving our 1.1 million students.”

The coronavirus affects children less than the flu does.

The United Federation of Teachers [a communist-led union] has demanded testing and cleaning protocols before teachers return to their buildings. That’s reasonable.

The union wants COVID-19 testing capacities, temperature checks for anyone who enters a school building, and “an exhaustive tracing procedure that would track down and isolate those who have had close contact with a student or staff member who tests positive for the virus.”

Tracing is not reasonable, but it will make Tony [Fauci] happy.

OPINION

The tracing procedure is the impossibly onerous tracking down of the afflicted or those who got within 6 feet of the afflicted. In the end, it will likely end up becoming a China-like system of hunting down people and forcing them to quarantine.

Does anyone really think that Democrats don’t love this system and the fact that capitalism is collapsing while we watch? In addition, if this continues, people will be angry with the president and he won’t win. They are driving his poll numbers down according to the [questionable] polls so that even the senile liar Joe Biden could beat him.

As for Carranza, he’s a far-left bigot.

Before long, we won’t recognize this country.