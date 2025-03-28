Canada’s Mark Carney Is Running on the Dumping America Ticket

Mark Carney is running on the disconnect-from-America ticket. He said the old relationship with America no longer exists. I kind of guessed as much when Chrystia Freeland said they wanted nukes to aim at the United States.

Carney is looking to Europe to save them. Lots of luck, Mark. They’ll rob you blind.

Carney said, “The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperations is over.

“What exactly the United States does next is unclear, but what is clear, what is clear is that we as Canadians have agency, we have power. We are masters in our own home who submit. … we can control our destiny. We can give ourselves much more than any foreign government, including the United States, can ever take away. We can deal with this crisis best by building our strength right here at home.”

What power? Where’s the substance in what he’s saying?

“It will take hard work. It will take steady and focused determination from governments, from businesses, from labor, from Canadians. we will need to dramatically reduce our reliance on the United States. We will need to pivot our trade relationships elsewhere, and we will need to do things previously thought impossible at speeds we haven’t seen in generations.”

This guy reminds me of Andrew Cuomo. He never says anything of substance, either. Cuomo names problems but never says what he’ll do with them.

All of that means nothing. He doesn’t say what they are going to do or how they are going to do it. This is a political speech with nothing of substance.

Canada has the similar buffoons to the ones we have.

Doug Ford plans to hurt us. How human of him.

WOW: Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to “inflict as much pain as possible” on Americans Now he’s f***ed around, and Trump’s going to make sure he finds out. pic.twitter.com/nbLgcM0o7b — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 27, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email