RFK Cuts 10,000 from HHS, Another 10,000 Already Quit

About 10,000 employees quit HHS when Sec. Robert Kennedy took over, and he’s firing another 10,000 to streamline the agency and make it more efficient and effective.

According to a news release from the agency, the HHS workforce will be reduced from 82,000 to 62,000. The restructuring also includes reorganizing the department’s many divisions from 28 to 15.

His top goal is to tackle the chronic disease epidemic in America, and the cuts might help with that.

“We aren’t just reducing bureaucratic sprawl. We are realigning the organization with its core mission and our new priorities in reversing the chronic disease epidemic,” Kennedy said in a statement. “This Department will do more — a lot more — at a lower cost to the taxpayer.”

The overhaul will focus on Kennedy’s priority of ending chronic illness “by focusing on safe, wholesome food, clean water, and the elimination of environmental toxins,” HHS said in the release.

With a little luck, they won’t have time to make woke videos because they will be concentrating on the agency’s core mission which is America’s health.

It is always unfortunate that people are losing their jobs, but these agencies are bloated and the nearly $37 trillion debt is threatening our entire economy.

We are streamlining HHS to make our agency more efficient and more effective. We will eliminate an entire alphabet soup of departments, while preserving their core functions by merging them into a new organization called the Administration for a Healthy America or AHA. This… pic.twitter.com/BlQWUpK3u7 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) March 27, 2025

