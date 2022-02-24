Say What? 80-Year Old Pelosi Says Hungary Is Surrounded

With all the news about Ukraine, Speaker Pelosi confused Hungary for Ukraine during a speech today. Maybe it’s time for Speaker Pelosi to retire? She should let a younger Marxist Democrat take over.

“If you look at the map and you see Hungary and you see how it is encircled…” Pelosi blathered. “Russia, Belarus, Crimea — which they have taken over by, you know, it’s still a danger now to Ukraine — and then you see Poland and Romania and all of those countries just abutting it, that’s Russian influence.”

Here’s Nancy:

Nancy Pelosi confuses Hungary and Ukraine: “If you look at the map and you see Hungary and you see how it is encircled…” pic.twitter.com/9JlwPvoBIg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2022

Biden told Americans they would have to pay a price for Ukraine as our borders are overrun.

“As we respond, my administration is using every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers from rising prices at the pump,” Biden said. “As I said last week, defending freedom will have costs for us as well and here at home.”

Yeah, and who’s going to pay the “costs”? Not Biden or the elites. They’ll be fine. We don’t want to pay.

He will blame all the inflation on Russia.

“Today, in response to Russia’s admission that it will not withdraw its forces from Belarus, I have authorized the additional movements of U.S. forces and equipment already stationed in Europe, to strengthen our Baltic allies, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania,” Biden said. “Let me be clear, these are totally defensive moves on our part. We have no intention of fighting Russia. We want to send an unmistakable message, though, that the United States, together with our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory and abide by the commitments we made to NATO.”

He should be threatening Russia, not telling him he’s impotent.

President Biden acknowledges US gas prices may keep rising due to his sanctions: "Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, and here at home. We need to be honest about that." pic.twitter.com/fuGH7gdc8d — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 22, 2022

