Canada’s training China in cold weather warfare on their soil

Newly-released documents reveal that the Chinese military trains with Canadian forces at military facilities throughout Canada.

The Canadian government released documents confirming that the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has been actively working with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not only sent troops to China but actively encouraged PLA and CAF military coordination on Canadian soil. This was after the Chinese detainment of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in 2018.

Trudeau invited the PLA to conduct “cold weather training” exercises at CFB Petawawa in Ontario alongside the CAF.

There is more troubling information found in documents obtained by Rebel News.

