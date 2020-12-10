Swalwell’s family finally unfriended communist spy Fang Fang — this morning

California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s brother Joshua and father Eric have unfriended Chinese spy ‘Christine’ Fang Fang on Facebook, finally, five years after Eric was warned she’s a spy.

On Wednesday, DailyMail.com reported that Fang was still friends with Swalwell’s father and brother on Facebook

As of Thursday morning, the Swalwell’s no longer appear on Fang’s friend list, which shrunk from 90 to 81 overnight.

Despite claims of cutting ties, Swalwell’s father liked a headshot style image Fang posted to her Facebook on March 12 of this year.

Fang also liked a video posted by Joshua featuring the congressman in 2016.

Also absent from her friend list Thursday morning following reports of the continued ties are California Representative Ro Khanna for the state’s 17th district and former Mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas Mark Stodola, among other Democratic figures.

Axios reported Monday that as part of a year-long investigation they found that Fang, posing as a Democratic fundraiser and befriending those in the Party between 2011 and 2015, was actually a Chinese spy. They also reported that, according to FBI eavesdroppers, she slept with at least two unidentified mayors from the midwest.

For his part, Eric Swalwell is only concerned about who leaked the information. He demanded Wednesday a probe into who leaked information regarding his relationship with the Chinese honeytrap spy.

He claims the timing of the leak is questionable as it was in 2019 when he was working on impeachment against President Donald Trump. Seriously? Is he talking about the hoax impeachment? This from the man who constantly lied about Trump colluding with Russia?

Swalwell said whether he had a sexual relationship with Fang is classified. Tucker Carlson called into his office and that’s the answer he got. He claimed it’s a matter of national security.

It’s a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. If there is one thing we can be sure of, his sex life is not a matter of national security.

Fang is known to have had sexual relationships with two midwestern mayors, and there are other spies operating in the USA, many.

American officials are so stupid that they let them buy up land and companies, infiltrate our universities, our sports teams, our media companies, and they let them steal our trade secrets.

Some will say the problem is our freedoms, but it’s not if are smart about it.