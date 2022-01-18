Canadian Truckers Protest Vax Tyranny at US-Canada Border

Truckers are traveling from every province converging in Ottawa. Patriots from all over Canada will be attending. Will stay there until this ends! Convoys are being organized to head to Ottawa. If you wish to join a convoy, details will be listed shortly. Expected date Jan 29. ~ Canadian Trucker Flyer

Canadian truckers came through as promised and are blocking all lanes of traffic to and from the United States. Truckers in other countries, particularly Italy, have done something similar. So far, the Leftist rulers plow ahead. The rulers in the Western World do not have the mandate to do this but they don’t care.

One truck sign read: “MANDATE FREEDOM.”



No one should be forced to take a drug unless there is a pandemic calling for it. COV isn’t it. Certainly, Omicron doesn’t warrant these extreme, arbitrary restrictions.

Canada mandated a vaccine for every cross-border trucker that took effect on January 15. The US has one taking effect on January 22. Why do they need to be vaxxed when they sit alone in their trucks? This is just for control and has no basis in science.

WATCH: Canadian truckers against Covid mandates BLOCK all lanes of traffic to and from the United States. A sign on one truck reads: “MANDATE FREEDOM”pic.twitter.com/OJXjt0wJKY — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) January 18, 2022

Truckers at the U.S.-Canada border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada protest against mandates impacting the trucking industry. Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate began on Jan. 15 for cross-border truck drivers. The U.S. mandate for all foreign trucker drivers begins on Jan. 22. pic.twitter.com/RoER4qVrtk — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 17, 2022

I love this man:

Welcome to Trudeau’s Canada! Truckers at the beginning of this pandemic were an Essential Service! Now they are seen as nothing more than a virus carrier! It sad now after 22 months,what Governments have done to Canada’s and the United States Trucking Supply Chain! Just Dumb! https://t.co/QcUFxedJk4 — Richard (@Cl1Richard) January 16, 2022

