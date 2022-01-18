Sen. Warren Responds to the Question — Is Biden “fit”

Elizabeth Warren was asked if she thought Joe Biden was fit during a CBS Morning panel. The host mentioned Biden’s “polls are very, very, very bad — three “very-s”. She told him to “bite his tongue,” and said they have plenty of time and a lot of work ahead of them.

The fake Indian never bothered to answer the question. We can’t blame her. Of course, he’s not fit.

Warren is very, very far Left and is very close ideologically to Bernie Sanders, a communist.

The host made note of the 5-point advantage Republicans have over Dems in the 4th quarter Gallup poll. It’s a dramatic change from their 9-point lead.

Her response was Biden is running and she will support him. Undoubtedly, she will because the ethics of supporting a man with advancing dementia are vacant in her. However, we all know that Joe will be lucky to make it to 2024 and is nothing but an albatross for Democrats right now. He’s back in his Delaware basement at the moment.

There was no follow-up or stiff questioning. They just accepted her non-answer. The media is very nice to Democrats.

Watch:

According to the AP, his voters feel that they got less than they voted for, and some want more of his Bernie communism. Many others just want inflation to slow down.

In the past 30 days, his job approval with women is down 8 points.

Democrats want new candidates and Kamala can’t be one of them. She’s still the 0% she was in the primary. The woman is unlikable and awkward at all times.

Republicans want their freedom back.

