Whoops! Canadian Truckers Have to Be Vaxxed After All — by Tomorrow

The Canadian government made a mistake! They did not rescind the vaccine mandate for Canadian truckers who are cross-border commercial truck drivers. As of January 15th, they have to be vaccinated. All truck drivers from the U.S. or Canada will have to prove their vaccinated status in order to cross the border.

The federal government says that unvaccinated Canadian truckers will not be exempted from the new federal vaccine mandate for truck drivers coming into effect this weekend.

In a joint statement, Canada’s transportation, health, and public safety ministers said that Canada’s initial policy requiring truckers coming into Canada to be fully vaccinated, or face PCR testing and quarantine requirements, stands.

The Canada Border Services Agency told reporters on Wednesday that unvaxxed Canadian truck drivers were exempted, but not American truckers.

The one thing you can count on from authoritarians is confusion, ineptitude, and chaos.

Hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods pass through the US-Canada border each year and this is only going to add to the supply chain problems.

Canadian officials clarified yesterday that they will not be exempt. As of tomorrow, here’s what Canada’s policy will be, according to the Wall Street Journal:

Canada will ban U.S. and other foreign truckers from entering the country unless they are fully vaccinated. Canada will require unvaccinated Canadian drivers to show a negative, molecular Covid-19 test taken 72 hours prior to reaching the border before they are allowed entry. Those drivers will also have to quarantine for a 14-day period, which industry groups say will hurt fleets that are already short-staffed.

The U.S. is scheduled to follow up with a vaccine mandate of its own for Canadian truck drivers one week from tomorrow. The Supreme Court ruling does not affect that mandate, the Journal says since it is a border restriction.

It will cause delays. Most of the Canadian truckers are vaccinated but even 10% to 15% will cause a problem. Not sure about American drivers.

All of this is Biden’s fault. He insisted on the truckers being vaccinated for no good reason. They sit in a truck. And what happened to Biden working with our allies?

