Cancel culture rejoices over the suicide of conservative Professor Adams

Professor Mike Adams taught sociology and criminology at the University of North Carolina in Wilmington, North Carolina. Last month he was forced to retire. This past Thursday, the conservative professor killed himself. The cancel culture and the mainstream media rejoiced upon hearing the news.

BuzzFeed and NBC News remembered him for vile racist and sexist tweets. They called him a misogynist. The backlash was over a sarcastic tweet he posted in May.

Adams was angry with the state’s governor Roy Cooper and called him “Massa Cooper” on Twitter in May.

Adams tweeted about the statewide crackdown on dining as he ate and drank with a group, “I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina.”

He then added, “Massa Cooper, let my people go!”

This is the tweet that cost him his reputation and his life:

This evening I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go! — Mike S. Adams (@MikeSAdams) May 29, 2020

SJW culturists complained bitterly online and posted a petition on Change.org calling for his firing. It reached over 60,000 signatures. The petition read, “For years Mike Adams has been a thorn in the side of UNC Wilmington.”

The university tried to deny him tenure previously over his conservative views, but he won in a lawsuit.

UNCW had released a statement in early June: “Hurtful language aimed at degrading others is contrary to our university values and our commitment to an environment of respect and dignity.”

“Its appearance on any platform, including the personal platforms of anyone affiliated with UNCW, is absolutely reprehensible,” the statement continued.

The university added that they must support his free speech, “no matter how upsetting and distasteful the comments may be, they are expressions of free speech and protected by the First Amendment.”

Adams was set to retire on Aug. 1 with a $504,702 lost salary settlement. He lost benefits for the early forced retirement.

Dr. Adams was a supporter of the Republican YAF on campus.

UNCW YAF responded to Adams’ death with a letter: “Mike wasn’t just a free speech warrior; he was a free speech general. His whole career, from the early 2000’s onward, consisted of keeping UNCW—along with other left-wing universities and institutions—in check when it came to protecting the rights of our student body.”

Today is a sad day at our little chapter. Our dear and beloved advisor and mentor, Mike Adams, has passed away. Below is our statement, YAF at UNCW will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/el7xCjiud8 — UNCW YAF (@YAFUNCW) July 24, 2020

THE CANCEL CULTURE REJOICED

NBC News headlined their obit, Professor behind ‘vile’ racist and sexist tweets found dead in North Carolina home. They said he was “slammed” by the university for “vile” and “hateful” language.

NBC wrote, Earlier this year, Adams mocked women’s studies as “nonessential” and labeled civil rights protesters “thugs.” The Professor was talking about the riots.

Rioters don’t care about social issues. They are thugs looking for an opportunity to break the law with impunity. — Mike S. Adams (@MikeSAdams) May 29, 2020

There were two other tweets about LGBTs and a “Queer Muslim Jihad” were offensive to some but come under free speech. Read the article on the link before you condemn its controversial title. It’s not what you think.

NBC’s article is repeated throughout the Internet as if it were fact.

The vile Twitter rats are thrilled about his suicide.

