Levin show exposes Biden’s most dangerous & “shocking” goal

Joe Biden’s handlers plan to revive the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Act and put it on steroids. As we reported repeatedly since 2013, the Obama rule will destroy the suburbs and the foundation of America and it will do so quickly.

Levin spoke with Stanley Kurtz, a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, for a dedicated hour-long special about the “Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Rule” (AFFH). It should terrify you.

The AFFH was a rule added by former President Barack Obama to the 1968 Fair Housing Act. The rule, once revived by Joe Biden, will “radically undercut the political and economic Independence of America’s suburbs.”

Levin asked Kurtz to begin with a summary of the origins of the rule.

“Well Mark, the federal government during the Civil Rights era passed the Fair Housing Act of 1968, and rightly it prevents discrimination in housing so if people come to buy a home or to rent an apartment, they should be treated in the same way regardless of race, regardless of ethnicity, if they’re immigrants, regardless of national origin. That is the law. And it should be the law, and HUD under both Democrat and Republican administrations enforce that law,” Kurtz explained.

“So this seems morally correct under every circumstance. Seems like something that’s been in place a very long time, seems to be working pretty well, but then Obama becomes President of the United States, and what does Obama do with that 1968 statute?” He creates a rule that behaves as law and it will destroy local governments, taking the suburbs with them.

Kurtz explains that Democrats hate the suburbs demographically and economically. They want centralized control, not small local governments that have been the foundation of our country. The rule would force all local governments into consortiums which will rule and likely take a chunk of tax money.

“The Obama administration, riding on some language in the original Fair Housing Act that did not have all the meanings he gave to it, created a really massive rule called Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing,” said Kurtz.

IT PUTS SUBURBS UNDER CONTROL OF CENTRALIZED GOVERNMENT

Obama created a “transformative” rule, he said, comparing it to Obamacare, “in that it’s a massive rule that does a great many things.”

“The bottom line is that AFFH… would radically undercut the political and economic independence of America’s suburbs,” he said.

The rule will put control of nearly every small town, local, municipal, and state powers and responsibilities under the power of federal control. That includes schools, police, housing and much more. It destroys zoning laws. If local governments don’t go along, the government will cut off all funds.

At the end of the hour, Levin quoted Alexis de Tocqueville on the subject of American democracy and freedom, and its basis in the decentralization of government and the power and importance of local, representative control over the functions of government that affect our lives.

This rule destroys that and the United States of America. “There is almost nothing they can’t do” under this rule, says Mr. Kurtz.

It redistributes all the wealth in suburbs according to the centralized government’s demands. It will, for instance, destroy local control of schools.

He also went into the implementation in Westchester which brought it into reality. This is real, and it is social engineering.

President Trump with the help of Dr. Carson abolished the rule, but Biden will bring it back. You must watch the entire show. Levin asked why no one is reporting it. The answer is “blindingly simple” because it would put off suburban voters.

