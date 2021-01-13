Candace Owens will not be silent about the Siege on DC — last summer

Candace Owens refuses to be silent about the duplicity in reporting and reactions by Democrats.

Hypocrisy hardly covers it.

She noted that when Stacey Abrams claimed an election was stolen, she was never once censored.

Ms. Owens stated: I will not stay silent regarding this glaring double standard. Rioting, looting, and destroying federal property has been applauded and deemed virtuous for the last 4 years. So what changed?

Then she describes the siege on DC over the summer no one will speak about. Read on.

Twitter proved via the U.S election that their censorship policies are not applied evenly. Example: Stacy Abrams claimed an election was stolen from her & was never once censored. Other countries paid attention to the way Democrats were favored, and are rightfully responding. https://t.co/9a44plLHjp — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 12, 2021

I will not stay silent regarding this glaring double standard. Rioting, looting, and destroying federal property has been applauded and deemed virtuous for the last 4 years.

So what changed? Please spread this video far and wide. https://t.co/fLRpE1cEcs — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 12, 2021

SIEGE ON DC

She wrote: As a D.C resident—our city burned for WEEKS this summer during BLM riots. They destroyed & looted private businesses for WEEKS.

What happened at the Capitol last week registered as a 2 on a scale of to 1-BLM. Watching the media pretend otherwise is appalling brainwash.

I have been a DC resident for years and can tell you when our city was the most out-of-control. 1) BLM George Floyd protests. Nothing compares. Our city was genuinely under violent siege for weeks. 2) Brett Kavanaugh hearings—they stormed the Capitol for days. pic.twitter.com/jftDLa0gax — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 12, 2021

I was so confused when my family kept texting to ask me if I was okay during the Capitol protests and yet didn’t ask over this summer when we were virtually under siege for weeks.

Then I realized the power of the mainstream media. The violent BLM siege of DC was simply allowed. https://t.co/fKI5klL4aZ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 12, 2021

As a D.C resident—our city burned for WEEKS this summer during BLM riots. They destroyed & looted private businesses for WEEKS. What happened at the Capitol last week registered as a 2 on a scale of to 1-BLM. Watching the media pretend otherwise is appalling brainwash. https://t.co/Ex3sBY12kR — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 12, 2021

Related