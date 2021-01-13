Candace Owens will not be silent about the Siege on DC — last summer

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Candace Owens refuses to be silent about the duplicity in reporting and reactions by Democrats.

Hypocrisy hardly covers it.

She noted that when Stacey Abrams claimed an election was stolen, she was never once censored.

Ms. Owens stated: I will not stay silent regarding this glaring double standard. Rioting, looting, and destroying federal property has been applauded and deemed virtuous for the last 4 years. So what changed?

Then she describes the siege on DC over the summer no one will speak about. Read on.

SIEGE ON DC

She wrote: As a D.C resident—our city burned for WEEKS this summer during BLM riots. They destroyed & looted private businesses for WEEKS.
What happened at the Capitol last week registered as a 2 on a scale of to 1-BLM.  Watching the media pretend otherwise is appalling brainwash.

