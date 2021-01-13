Communistic Dems move to abolish the Electoral College

The communistic Democrats in the House moved to amend the Constitution and ‘abolish’ the Electoral College. This would result in nationalizing the elections and securing a permanent majority for the Democrats.

It will mean California’s and New York’s values will always steer the country. Killing babies to the moment of birth, maybe after birth, no Bill of Rights, full-blown collectivism, open borders, and that’s for starters.

It’s all you need to know about Democrats.

HOUSE.🗳️ “Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to *abolish* the ELECTORAL COLLEGE and to provide for the DIRECT ELECTION of the… President of the United States.” The Democratic Party moves to nationalize elections & solidify a permanent majority.🔻 pic.twitter.com/kbTFWU7Kvw — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 12, 2021

This would be a Constitutional amendment and thus, subject to a much higher threshold of passage. Resolution text:https://t.co/gpc4QyQwfj — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 12, 2021

TYRANNY WITHOUT THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE

See all the red on this map that gave the win to Donald Trump in 2016? It would be gone under a Democracy. Without the Electoral College, we are no longer a Republic, we become a Democracy.

All the votes of the smaller states would become meaningless.

Without the Electoral College, we become a mobocracy — a democracy — which James Madison called the “most vile form of government.”

“… democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property: and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths,” he wrote.

Democracy leads to mobocracies, the tyranny of the majority, and eventually dictatorship.

