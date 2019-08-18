Candidate of the party of peace, tolerance & civility says he can beat ‘fat’ Trump

Andrew Yang, a Democrat candidate for president, made a complete fool of himself at the Iowa State Fair, engaging in childish chatter about beating “fat” “slob” Trump. He’s now the third presidential candidate who has talked about resorting to violence, but it’s Republicans who are accused of violence.

“I don’t think Donald Trump could run a mile. Would you guys enjoy trying to watch Donald Trump run a mile? That’d be hysterical,” Yang said as reported by ABC News. “What does that guy weigh, like, 280 or something?”

“No one wants a president who doesn’t seem like they can run a mile,” he declared.

“I challenge Donald Trump to any physical or mental feat under the sun. I mean, gosh, what could that guy beat me at, being a slob? He’s an embarrassment,” the Dem dope said.

“I can do approximately infinity more pushups than Donald Trump,” Yang bragged. Yang called the President “so fat” and seems to want him to battle him over pushups. He can do “infinitely more” than him, he averred. “[W]hat could Donald Trump possibly be better than me at? An eating contest?” he went on. Obviously, he didn’t realize what an ass he was making of himself. This is elementary school jabbing. He’d make an arrogant president. Could you see this jerk negotiating with foreign leaders? Any leader? The French President, President Xi? He could end up getting beheaded somewhere. Dems never get personal, they say. Biden wants to take Trump behind the gym and beat him up. Booker wanted to punch him in the face or something because he is a physically weak specimen. Maybe Booker has been drinking the water in Newark. As for Biden, he is a physically weak specimen.