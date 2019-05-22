Candidate wants combat vet’s seat because he’s a brave pencil pusher

This next story really ridiculous, but it’s not surprising to find a Democrat who doesn’t respect our military the way he should.

Eddie Mauro is running for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Senate in Iowa. He wants to run against Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) in 2020.

During a poorly-attended meeting with voters during his campaign launch, Mauro claimed that Ernst’s experience as a combat veteran in the United States military was a disadvantage.

“Joni Ernst served our country in the National Guard. I applaud her for that, I respect that, we should all respect that. I would argue, though, that this kind of service is a little bit different,” Mauro said, speaking about working in the U.S. Senate. “In military service, you kind of fall in line, they tell you what to do and you do what they tell you to do. That’s what it’s supposed to be about.”

“In public service, I think there are times you need to step out of line to say, ‘I’m sorry Mr. Trump, you’re wrong,’” Mauro said.

A local news outlet questioned him about his comments and he continued along the same lines.

“What we’re saying is that this requires a different kind of courage,” Mauro said. “This requires standing up and saying, ‘I’m not falling in line because that line is not the right line.’ All I’m saying is it’s a different kind of service.”

He’s comparing voting in the Senate as a reliable Democratic vote with an outspoken, independent combat veteran? The pencil pusher also seemed to suggest something negative about serving in the National Guard.

The brave Mr. Mauro has a BA and runs an insurance company. He ran for Congress before and failed. One can see why.