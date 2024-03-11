Cannibal Gangs Roam Haiti as it Descends Into Anarchy

As Sentinel reported last week, Haiti has fallen into complete anarchy. There is a gang war in Haiti. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has fled.

The gangs are ruthless, preying on the people, kidnapping and recruiting children as young as eleven into the gangs. One such child said he was forced to burn the bodies of people they killed.

The gangs are seizing more and more control of the country, including the roads leading to Port au Prince. They control as much as 80% of the capital – even the US embassy and the international airport.

Heavily armed gangs — thousands of which escaped the nation’s two largest prisons — are attempting to seize control of the government.

Cannibal gangs are eating victims. A horrible graphic video depicting this was too graphic for Sentinel, but it can be found at this link. The cannibal gangs are chasing people down in the streets and have taken over the police station.

Keep in mind that our borders are wide open. The people coming illegally are not vetted or tracked.

The State Department deployed U.S. Marines to Haiti on Sunday to help protect our nation’s embassy and airlift non-essential personnel out of the country.

Stars and Stripes reports, “The middle-of-the-night operation was conducted via helicopter by the U.S. military at the request of the State Department.”

“This airlift of personnel into and out of the embassy is consistent with our standard practice for embassy security augmentation worldwide, and no Haitians were on board the military aircraft,” the U.S. Southern Command said.

