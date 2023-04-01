Can’t Say “Transgender” Nashville Killer at CBS News

CBS News banned its reporters from using “transgender” when referring to the Nashville transgender murderer of six people in a Christian school, including three nine-year-old children. The Police said the killer, Audrey-Aubrey-Aiden Hale was angry about having had to attend the Christian school she attacked. Police also did not rule out transgenderism as a motive.

“The shooter’s gender identity has not been confirmed by CBS News. As such, we should avoid any mention of it as it has no known relevance to the crime. Should that change, we can and will revisit,” the memo read, per The New York Post.

Her social media profile stated she was transgender and the police said she was transgender.

“The directive was issued on a Tuesday morning editorial call by CBS News newsgathering vice president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews and standards and practices senior vice president Claudia Milne,” Fox News reports.

“Grabien transcripts show that “CBS Evening News” did mention how authorities revealed that the shooter identified as transgender on Monday’s broadcast but made no mention of it on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell did use female pronouns for the shooter on Tuesday.”

