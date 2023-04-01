Can’t Say “Transgender” Nashville Killer at CBS News

CBS News banned its reporters from using “transgender” when referring to the Nashville transgender murderer of six people in a Christian school, including three nine-year-old children. The Police said the killer, Audrey-Aubrey-Aiden Hale was angry about having had to attend the Christian school she attacked. Police also did not rule out transgenderism as a motive.
“The shooter’s gender identity has not been confirmed by CBS News. As such, we should avoid any mention of it as it has no known relevance to the crime. Should that change, we can and will revisit,” the memo read, per The New York Post.
Her social media profile stated she was transgender and the police said she was transgender.
“The directive was issued on a Tuesday morning editorial call by CBS News newsgathering vice president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews and standards and practices senior vice president Claudia Milne,” Fox News reports.
“Grabien transcripts show that “CBS Evening News” did mention how authorities revealed that the shooter identified as transgender on Monday’s broadcast but made no mention of it on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell did use female pronouns for the shooter on Tuesday.”
A recent guest post “Objective Reality Is Required for a Free Society” by Linda Goudsmit pointed out the need for propagandists to deny objective reality.
A woman who wanted to be identified as a man, “transgender person” committed a gruesome hate crime murder against three adult and three young children who were Christians. It is reasonable to speculate they were targeted because objective Christian teaching calls the perpetrators actions sin. Of course that could make her feel guilty and that would give her the “right” to strike out against those who would dare to say she was sinning. You ask why the children? So they could not grow up to make her feel guilty.
Those who want to lead Americans away from objective reality must propagandise against the truth of the objective reality, for it is proof that they are literally nuts.
So the action of CBS News clearly objectively identifies them as propagandists rather than truth tellers.
How can we use this information. People who want objective reality and believe in truth will not turn on CBS programing unless it is to see just how wicked they have become. I would ask, do we have to listen to Satan to learn what is in the Bible?
The more people know an understand what Linda taught us, the more we can inoculate ourselves and others against propaganda.
In objective reality there is no such thing as a transgender person. One cannot change their birth gender for it is in the DNA of every cell of the person’s body. What they try to do, often for a nefarious purpose, is to mask their agenda for some perceived personal selfish gain. Of course a large and profitable industry (think Big Pharma and corrupt medical practitioners) has grown up to take advantage of these poor confused souls.