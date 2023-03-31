Meme Maker Convicted! Faces 10 Years in Prison for Hillary Jokes

Douglass Mackey, a popular meme maker in 2016, published an obvious joke meme telling people to vote via text from home. The joke was about voting for Hillary Clinton. He was a Trump supporter. The trial was held in the Eastern District of New York, and the judge was Obama Judge Ann M. Donnelly.

We didn’t follow the trial, but it is hard to imagine any evidence that could put a meme maker in prison for up to ten years. Take a look at his memes below and see what you think.

Justice.Gov

Douglass Mackey, also known as “Ricky Vaughn,” was convicted today by a federal jury in Brooklyn of the charge of Conspiracy Against Rights stemming from his scheme to deprive individuals of their constitutional right to vote. The verdict followed a one-week trial before United States District Judge Ann M. Donnelly. When sentenced, Mackey faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

“Mackey has been found guilty by a jury of his peers of attempting to deprive individuals from exercising their sacred right to vote for the candidate of their choice in the 2016 Presidential Election,” stated United States Attorney Peace. “Today’s verdict proves that the defendant’s fraudulent actions crossed a line into criminality and flatly rejects his cynical attempt to use the constitutional right of free speech as a shield for his scheme to subvert the ballot box and suppress the vote.”

In 2016, Mackey established an audience on Twitter with approximately 58,000 followers. A February 2016 analysis by the MIT Media Lab ranked Mackey as the 107th most important influencer of the then-upcoming Presidential Election.

Conspired?

As proven at trial, between September 2016 and November 2016, Mackey conspired with other influential Twitter users and with members of private online groups to use social media platforms, including Twitter, to disseminate fraudulent messages that encouraged supporters of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to “vote” via text message or social media which, in reality, was legally invalid.

We don’t have access to the trial record, but this sounds chilling. They were joke memes. How does the government define “conspire?”

The Memes That Can Get You Sent to a Federal Pen for 10 Years!

The memes follow; from what his lawyer said, there is no evidence he fooled anyone. [But you can’t mess with Hillary!] This is the woman who helped send a video maker back to prison. She blamed him for the riot at the US embassy in Egypt. It was apparent that Al Qaida rioted on their own, and she fell down on the job. When I looked at the video, it had only 12 views. It didn’t cause a riot.

Remember when Merrick Garland said justice is the same for all in the United States? In my opinion, this is meant to silence conservatives. America is in the hands of some very nasty, unAmerican people.

Related