Texas Transurrection After Six People Were Murdered by a Trans Person

Empowered and privileged trans radicals showed up at the Texas Capitol to wage a transurrection. In the wake of a transgender murdering six people, including three children, the mob thought it appropriate to intimidate political opponents. Don’t think of them as transgenders; think of them as leftist troublemakers. It’s just another identity group screaming, bullying, and threatening to push an agenda.

This is how they decided to recognize Joe Biden’s official Transgender Day of Visibility. They seem to think they are the victims. This is shameful.

Trans Radical Activist angry mob at the Texas Capitol laying on the ground trying to block us from walking through @ThinkerMichelle @MadMommaBear2 @mass_tx pic.twitter.com/38Y7LZF1NS — Kevin Whitt 🦎 (@KevinWhitt45) March 31, 2023

The transurrection is a direct insult to the murder victims. The Left doesn’t care at all about the victims.

The first funeral connected to this week’s massacre of three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville happened Friday.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, was the first victim of Monday’s shooting at The Covenant School to have a funeral service.

The shooter, a former Covenant School student, also killed 9-year-old students William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs; Katherine Koonce, the 60-year-old head of the school; Cynthia Peak, a 61-year-old substitute teacher; and Mike Hill, a 61-year-old custodian.

Police shot the transgender murderess to death and stopped her from killing more innocent people.

Shameful Behavior

Three days after the mass shooting, rabid transgender “rights” activists and gun control zealots stormed their way into the building and disrupted official proceedings. To make it worse, three woke members of the Tennessee House joined in on the “protests,” with one using a bullhorn on the House floor to chant “no action, no peace.”

Making matters worse was that certain “reporters” flattered them despite the video evidence of a “transurrection,” as Twitter called it.

Related