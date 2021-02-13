Capitol Hill Police vote ‘no confidence’ in its new top leaders









Members of the United States Capitol Police on Friday issued an anticipated vote of no confidence in its top leaders over the Jan. 6 riot, CNN reported.

The news outlet reported that the force’s seven leaders – including acting Chief Yogananda Pittman, two assistant chiefs, three deputy chiefs, and a captain of the division that staffs the Capitol – each received a vote of no confidence, according to sources that shared the vote tallies with CNN.

The vote began on Thursday afternoon and continued for 24 hours so that three shifts of officers could vote during work. Only officers represented by the rank and file union were permitted to vote.

The chief issued a statement claiming that there has been “progress” since the Capitol takeover on January 6, in which officers were not prepared at all for a large demonstration.

Capitol Police officers told CNN that they were left vulnerable on the 6th and that they do not believe the current leadership will be able to properly manage these kinds of situations in the future.

According to BuzzFeed ‘News,’ the black officers are concerned about racism. Some say three of the chiefs were invisible and no one knows who they are. Others claim all or most came from the Ivory Tower. The officers have some union guys they’d like to see promoted who would know what to do. They feel they were left exposed on January 6th and they don’t need the tributes.

Former Chief Steven Sund and the Sergeants-at-Arms for the US House and Senate both resigned after the January 6 protest.

