Capitol Police ushered ‘trespassing’ protesters into the Capitol, GOP is MIA



















A newly-released video shows United States Capitol Police officers speaking with several January 6 protestors, including Jacob Chansley, the so-called “Q shaman”—inside the Capitol that afternoon.

Officer Keith Robishaw tells Chansely’s group they won’t stop them from entering the building. “We’re not against . . . you need to show us . . . no attacking, no assault, remain calm,” Robishaw warns.

Chansley and another protestor instruct the crowd to act peacefully. “This has to be peaceful,” Chansley yelled. “We have the right to peacefully assemble.”

How can anyone be charged with trespassing and imprisoned for a protracted period for it?

Prosecutors alleged in a complaint filed January 8 against Chansley: “Robishaw and other officers calmed the protestors somewhat and directed them to leave the area from the same way they had entered. Chansley approached Officer Robishaw and screamed, among other things, that this was their house, and that they were there to take the Capitol, and to get Congressional leaders.”

There are other videos showing police ushering the protesters in, but this one is new.

As Julie Kelly notes at American Greatness, where is the GOP outrage over this? She writes: Early on, Republicans joined Democrats in overhyping the events of January 6. “This failed insurrection only underscores how crucial the task before us is for our republic,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) preached in a statement released that evening. “They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed. They failed to attempt to obstruct the Congress.”

Kelly gives the example of the case of Jessica Watkins. The Ohio bar owner was arrested January 18 and initially charged with three counts related to her involvement in the Capitol breach. She’s innocent but now the prosecutors basically say she is too dangerous to be released because they destroyed her business and her way of life.

Also, in a filing this week, prosecutors warned Watkins poses a danger to society since she allegedly holds “extremist and violent views regarding how to address what she believed to be a fraudulent election.”

There has been no due process.

She concludes: So, to summarize: The most powerful law enforcement agency in the world rounded up nonviolent veterans to intimidate other Americans planning to protest Joe Biden’s inauguration then held those Americans in jail for months, subsequently destroying their lives then used the fact the federal government destroyed these people’s lives as evidence they are a threat to society. Oh, and delayed the trial due to case overload the government itself created.

The prosecutions are falling apart, but still nothing from Republicans. She sees it as the death of the Republican

Related

















