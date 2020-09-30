‘Captain Underpants’ nominates Joe Biden for a Nobel Peace Prize

Warmonger Joe Biden was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by a British member of Parliament, Chris Bryant. The Labour Party in the U.K. is run by communists. Bryant was once chairman of the Christian Socialist Movement.

Known as Captain Underpants after posing on a gay dating site magazine in 2003, he advised giving condoms out at schools.

You might ask ‘why’ since he supports endless wars. He voted for Iraq War and that’s not all:

His 2003 vote in favor of the invasion of Iraq, a thus far endless war that many recognize as the biggest foreign policy blunder of the last 40 years.

His 2011 decision to advise Obama not to send a military team to kill Osama bin Laden. The mission was successful and is today seen as one of the biggest foreign policy wins of Obama’s presidency.

His support for Obama’s intervention in the Yemen civil war, which rages on today, as Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States, bombs schools, hospitals, weddings, funeral parties, and, worst of all, a school bus that was carrying 38 children.

Biden’s 2013 backing of airstrikes on Syria without proper congressional authorization.

His support for sending more troops into our failed conflict in Afghanistan even after Obama promised to end the war by 2014.

The Parliament member says it’s because Biden says he wants nonviolent solutions.

“When others have resorted to violent solutions, [Biden] has argued that the best force is the force of argument,” Chris Bryant, a member of the Labour Party, told the Standard. “Because guns can stop a heart but well-placed words can change many hearts, and many hearts can change a world.”

Okay, then.