What the Media Did Not Tell You About the New Variant & New Vaccines

















There is a lot of hysteria surrounding the new variant of COV — Omicron. — Our government is getting ready to lock things down or pass some strict restrictions. One thing you might not have heard is that it appears to have started in Botswana and all four of the infected patients were vaccinated.

The four people were travelers who showed up on testing.

It’s on time for Christmas. We’ll likely have another one in time for the 2022 midterm elections and mail-in balloting.

A US-based company is already working on a vaccine.

An American biotechnology company is working on a version of its COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the newly identified Omicron variant.

Maryland-based Novavax has already started developing the version, with plans to start testing it next month.

The updated formulation revolves around a new spike protein, which triggers a response from the human immune system. Scientists will base the spike protein on the genetic sequence of Omicron, a newly identified variant of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, Novavax told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement.

They might be pushed out of the market by Pfizer which is already claiming it can have a vaccine in 100 days.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Friday that its COVID-19 vaccine could be reworked in “approximately 100 days” to counter a new variant of the CCP virus that may be able to penetrate through vaccines.

The U.S.-based pharmaceutical company said in a statement obtained by news agency Reuters it expects more data on B.1.1.529 by the World Health Organization (WHO), to determine whether its vaccine would have to be reworked, The Epoch Times reports.

“We understand the concern of experts and have immediately initiated investigations on variant B.1.1.529,” BioNTech said in the statement when asked to comment.

“We expect more data from the laboratory tests in two weeks at the latest,” it added. “These data will provide more information about whether B.1.1.529 could be an escape variant that may require an adjustment of our vaccine if the variant spreads globally.”

Prepare for Never-Ending vaccines.

Related















