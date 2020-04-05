Carlson hits Dr. Fauci for his economic message and Trump says ‘we have to open our country’

The strain on both President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci is enormous, yet they keep going. Both men are to be applauded for their efforts, but at some point, the United States has to get back to work. Tucker presented the stark reality of the economy and the President today expressed his intention to get us all back to work.

CARLSON DOESN’T WANT US TO LISTEN TO DR. FAUCI ON THE ECONOMY

Tucker Carlson expressed his concerns about some of the ideas of the CDC’s Dr. Anthony Fauci on his show Friday night. Basically, he’s worried about the lockdowns extending beyond April. A number of governors are talking about continuing this into the summer and Andrew Cuomo of New York is talking about the Fall.

Carlson told his audience that during a January Newsmax interview with Dr. Fauci, the doctor said the coronavirus “is not a major threat to the people of the United States and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about.”

Dr. Fauci is now urging all states to enact stay-at-home orders for an extended period of time.

“I don’t understand why that’s not happening,” Dr. Fauci said Thursday during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “If you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that. We really should be.”

“More than 10 million Americans have already lost their jobs,” Carlson said. “Imagine another year of this. That would be national suicide, and yet, that is what Anthony Fauci is suggesting, at least.”

Carlson says Dr. Fauci is turning a blind eye to the economic devastation because he has “bulletproof job security.”

That sounds harsh.

“High U.S. unemployment rates,” Carlson believes, are “a far bigger disaster than the virus itself by any measure.”

“Our response to coronavirus could turn this into a far poorer nation,” Carlson said. “Poor countries are unhealthy countries, always and everywhere. In poor countries, people die of treatable diseases. In poor countries, people are far more vulnerable to obscure viruses, like the one we are fighting now. You want to keep Americans from dying.”

Watch:

PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSES THE NEED TO GET BACK TO WORK

It doesn’t sound like President Trump will allow that to happen if he can control this runaway train.

President Trump said today that his sole concern is the health and safety of Americans and everything the administration and advisers are doing is to keep Americans safe. However, he also said he has to get America back to work. We can’t keep paying people to stay home. Americans want to work.

He told the audience at today’s presser, “So let me be extremely clear about one point, we will move heaven and Earth to safeguard our great American citizens. We will continue to use with every power, every authority, every single resource we’ve got to keep our people healthy, safe, secure and to get this thing over with. We want to finish this war. We have to get back to work. We have to get — we have to open our country again. We have to open our country again. We don’t want to be doing this for months and months and months. We’re going to open our country again. This country wasn’t meant for this. Few were. Few were. But we have to open our country again.”

He spoke with commissioners of sports about getting the games back up. That would certainly be a good start. We doubt that’s where he will end.

President Trump concluded, “The whole concept of our nation wasn’t designed for it. We have to get back. We want to get back soon, very soon.”

Watch: