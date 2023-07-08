Carlson on the Redline That Might Have Gotten Him Fired

On Friday, Sentinel reported some of Russell Brand’s fascinating discussion with Tucker Carlson. Tucker talked about his love for Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on a personal level and said he regretted getting involved in politics. He insisted that he’s not interested in politics, just ideas.

He noted that he spoke with the Capitol Hill Chief of Police Steven Sund, who told him the J6 crowd was “filled with federal agents.”

Hearing that, one might wonder why all those Feds, expecting trouble, didn’t stop the riot. “You cannot qualify it as an insurrection. That’s a lie,” he asserted.

Tucker said the Fox News executives attacked him for the J6 report, saying things like, “F* you.”

Tucker also talked about his firing in a very gracious way. While mentioning that he had been fired before, he wasn’t shocked. He just didn’t expect it that morning. He believes it’s their company, and they can do what they want. Tucker appreciates his time at Fox and doesn’t know why he was fired. He wishes “Fox well.”

The Redline

However, he suspects he was fired over the Ukraine war. That seems to be a redline at Fox.

Carlson said Fox always allowed him to speak his mind, but the Russia-Ukraine War might have been a tipping point.

They didn’t agree with me, of course, I don’t think — but they were always very nice to me. And they always let me say what I want. Not one time did they tell me not to say anything. So I was always grateful to Fox, and I am, in retrospect, grateful to Fox for that. So that never changed, up until the moment they called me and said, you know, we’re taking the show off the air. […]

The war in Ukraine is a red line for a lot of people in business and politics. And you see it in our politics in the U.S., where the leaders of the Republican Party in the Congress, really are repulsive, in my view, are now supporting sending cluster bombs to Ukraine. Ukraine is losing the war – obviously. Ukrainians are dying in huge numbers, and the country is being destroyed.

The US is sending cluster bombs seen internationally as a potential war crime.

BREAKING: Here is Jen Psaki in 2022 saying that using cluster bombs is a war crime The Biden Admin is sending cluster bomber to Ukraine today pic.twitter.com/dSMKqumDm1 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 7, 2023

To add to the absurdity of it, Biden said he’s sending them because they’re running out of ammunition (via Post Millennial).

“It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed this with our allies; I discussed this with our friends up on the Hill,” Biden said in an interview with Fareed Zakaria, but then added, “the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition.”

The cluster bombs Biden is sending will be “compatible with US-provided 155mm howitzers, a key piece of artillery that has allowed Ukraine to win back territory over the last year,” CNN reported.

Another dummkopf statement.

“This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it,” Biden told Zakaria. “And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to – not permanently – but to allow for this transition period, while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians.

Ukraine and Russia have already used cluster bombs on each other, and the US has used them for years. That’s not to say we should.

Cluster bombs contain bomblets. Many don’t explode on impact and kill innocent civilians, sometimes years later.

Watch the interview:

Getting back to Tucker, on April 24th, he was the number one host, then he wasn’t. It appears he won’t go back to discussing politics. Tucker thinks going into politics was a mistake.

