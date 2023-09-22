Cartel Employee of the Month

According to a new study, Mexican cartels are Mexico’s fifth-largest employer. You needn’t wonder how they are getting so rich. Just look at the border, our increased trafficking, and the drug trade in this country.

Researchers created a mathematical model using homicide, missing persons, and incarceration data to track cartel recruitment. Their study, published Thursday in the journal Science, found that 150 different cartel groups employ some 175,000 people in Mexico, The Hill reports.

In the last ten years, 37 percent of known cartel members had been killed or incarcerated, and yet the size of cartels grew. The researchers found they must have recruited nearly 20,000 members a year to make up for losses.

An unrelated report released by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in July estimated that the two largest cartels, Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation, employed more than 44,800 people. The study’s author, Rafael Prieto-Curiel, a former Mexico City police officer, said his model showed a similar number of 46,000 cartel members in those two groups.

The report doesn’t even count those who aren’t directly involved, such as bankers.

What they didn’t mention was the biggest enabler of cartel trafficking, a lucrative business, is Joe Biden and the people who operate Biden’s strings.

