UK Government Writes to Social Media to Cancel Russell Brand

Russell Brand was accused of sexual abuse that occurred, if it occurred, 10, 15, 20 years ago. There is no evidence other than four women accusing him of sexual abuse from 2006 to 2013. Brand denies the allegations, and he has not been investigated. Brand has not been convicted of anything. Then, along came a kook from the UK government telling US social media companies to cancel him.

YouTube demonetized Russell Brand and probably did it because the UK government asked them to do so.

The UK House of Commons sent a letter, signed by a Ms. Dinenage, to social media platforms, including Twitter, TikTok, Rumble, and others, asking if Russell Brand monetized his content on their platforms and if they would demonetize him as YouTube did.

The letter came from Ms. Dinenage, who is obviously a dangerous authoritarian.

This morning I set out @commonsCMS ’s next steps on culture and safeguarding in the media, following this weekend’s allegations against Russell Brand pic.twitter.com/EnumXFqLzL — Caroline Dinenage (@cj_dinenage) September 19, 2023

Rumble’s CEO, Chris Pavlovski, a real American hero, shared the letter from the House of Commons, along with his response.

Ms. Dinenage wrote in the letter that she’s concerned Russell Brand has 1.4 million followers and said, “We are concerned that he may be able to profit from his conduct on the platform. We would be grateful if you could confirm if Mr. Brand is able to monetize his content. …If so, we would like to know whether Rumble intends to join YouTube in suspending Mr. Brand’s ability to earn money on the platform.”

It’s a very disturbing letter.

Mr. Pavlovski, refused. While he abhors sexual abuse, Brand’s content has nothing to do with the charges.

“We don’t agree with the behavior of many Rumble creators, but we refuse to penalize them for actions that have nothing to do with our platform. Although it may be politically and socially easier for Rumble to join a cancel culture mob, doing so would be a violation of our company‘s values and mission. We emphatically reject the UK parliament‘s demands…”

Attached is the letter from the UK Parliament. pic.twitter.com/MdeYrlt06J — Rumble – ‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) September 20, 2023

Elon Musk has also spoken out against this and said Russell Brand is innocent until proven guilty. He also said they don’t like the competition.

Ron Paul weighed in on this shocking attempt by the British House of Commons, which is so far successful with at least one company.

The holier-than-though House of Commons serves as judge, jury, and executioner. They think they are guardians of truth. It’s the Inquisition or the Salem Witch Trials. They are authoritarians, and they are a threat to democracy.

Mr. Brand is critical of Big Pharma, the military complex, and lockdowns, and that may be the real problem here. They don’t give a hoot about women. They don’t even know what a woman is.

Forget evidence, trials, or the presumption of innocence: for the UK Parliament It’s “sentence first—verdict afterwards.” Culture Committee Chair Caroline Dinenage sent letters to every platform commentator Russell Brand has appeared on to demand that he not be allowed to earn… pic.twitter.com/0pI5C6xK2D — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 21, 2023

