Cartel Might Have Apologized for the Deadly Attack on 4 Americans

A vicious Mexican drug cartel might have apologized for the deadly attack of four Americans in Mexico. The cartel in question is known as the CBG or Gulf Cartel. The cartel members killed an innocent Mexican mother and killed two American citizens, and kidnapped two others. They attached the apology to five bound men they claimed were responsible for the “mistake.”

The four Americans who were kidnapped grew up together. A fifth person who was supposed to go along but stayed back said they went so the mother of six could get another plastic surgery.

Politicians were talking about declaring cartels terrorists and launching a military attack.

On Thursday, the Gulf Cartel’s Scorpion division issued what the NY Times describes as a pseudo-apology, claiming the men acted independently.

The Gulf Cartel has broken up into various warring factions.

The Times report:

Five men, lying face down with their hands tied, were found by the Mexican authorities on Thursday along with a letter purportedly written by a powerful criminal cartel, blaming the men for a recent attack on four Americans, according to two people familiar with the investigation.

The note apologized and offered up the alleged killers.

“We have decided to hand over those involved and directly responsible for the events, who at all times acted of their own volition,” the letter said. The five men were found alive, along with the note, in Matamoros, the border city on the Rio Grande where the Americans were attacked.

There isn’t proof that the cartel wrote it or that it’s accurate. Mexican authorities will question the men. They could be farmers, for all we know, or members of an opposing faction. Notes like this are common in Mexico. They can’t be trusted. If real, it would be a remarkable turn of events.

Sources in Matamoros documented the message written on a banner along with a photograph of five men. They were reportedly responsible for the attack. The men were bound and beaten and lying face down on the pavement in front of a black truck, the Blaze reports.

The message apologized to “American families and people in Matamoros” for the attack.

“The men responsible for these actions acted under their own will and lack of discipline against the CDG [Gulf Cartel] rules. We apologize to the family of Miss Arely and the rest of the American families,” the banner read in Spanish.

Maybe we should send them a greeting card via an armed drone.

The NBC report:

