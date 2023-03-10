Hero of the Left: The Ungrateful Son of Parents Who Loved Him

Colin Kaepernick needs attention again, and with the help of a professor, he wrote a graphic novel, Change the Game. In it, he shamelessly calls his white adoptive parents – who loved him – racists who gave him a “problematic upbringing.”

Kaepernick wants to join the ranks of Prince Harry who trashes the family who loved him.

Corn row racism

His proof of their racism is he wanted corn rows as a teen and his parents thought it looked thuggish.

According to his graphic novel, said to be autobiographical, when she heard how Colin wanted to style his hair, Teresa Kaepernick angrily replied, “He’s getting what rolls?” Other accounts indicate that she simply just stated that such a hairstyle was “not professional” and that it made him look “like a little thug.”

He claims that’s proof of racism.

“I think it was important to show that, no, this can happen in your own home, and how we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated,” he said. Kaepernick also stated that he continues to keep his hair long to this day as a result of that incident.

Big hair helps him with his self-portrayal as a downtrodden, victimized black man.

The fact that they adopted him as a half-black infant and gave him a good life means nothing.

Selling out loving parents for book sales

During an interview with CBS News, Kaepernick claimed his adoptive parents Rick and Teresa Kaepernick loved him, but they were racists. He’ll do anything to sell a book.

“I know my parents loved me, but there were still very problematic things that I went through,” the 35-year-old told CBS News. Kaepernick mentioned a time when he wanted to get cornrows, and his mom pushed back, calling the hairstyle “unprofessional” and that he would look like “a little thug.”

“I think it was important to show, ‘No, this can happen in your own home.’ And how do we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated,” he added.

He wants black people to take control of their blackness and be proud. Unfortunately, he doesn’t seem proud of his white side.

Poor little victim

Kids asked him why he was black and his family wasn’t. He thinks that innocent question is racism.

The man who made millions as white people cheered him on as a quarterback, sees racism everywhere, in his loving parents, in the flag, in the NFL draft which he claims is slavery, and in everything he does. When he puts his socks on in the morning, he sees racism. It’s good for his financial future.

Watch:

Related