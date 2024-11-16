Cartel Migrants with a Machine Gun Beat Cops, Free in NYC

A suspected pair of migrants, one of whom was strapped with a loaded machine gun, are roaming New York City streets again after they attacked two police officers while resisting arrest last week. They were let out quickly.

This isn’t partisan. New Yorkers should care more about their safety than this insane ideology.

Abraham Sosa, 20, who lives above a daycare center, was spotted trespassing and urinating inside an unauthorized tunnel area of a Bronx subway station on Nov. 5 at around 4:30 p.m. Police approached him and repeatedly asked for his identification, which he refused to provide. The NYPD shared the details with Fox News Digital.

They Beat the Police Officers

The officers then attempted to place Sosa under arrest, but he resisted by “stiffening his arms and refusing to be handcuffed,” police say.

There was a brief struggle, and 20-year-old Christopher Mayren jumped in to interfere with the arrest. As they fought, a loaded and defaced Palmetto State Armory PA-15 firearm fell out of Sosa’s backpack, according to police.

Mayren also kicked one of the officer’s body cameras onto the subway track.

They were both taken into custody, and Mayren was later found in possession of one of the officer’s cell phones.

The officers were knocked down and suffered injuries.

Sosa was hit with a slew of charges, including criminal possession of a machine gun, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and defaced weapon, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration.

He was also charged with trespassing, assaulting a police officer, and assault, as well as 25 counts of criminal possession of a weapon with a bullet, police say.

Mayren was charged with obstructing governmental administration, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, aggravated harassment, and harassment.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office tells Fox News Digital that Mayren was released without bail, and Sosa was sent to Rikers Island on a $25,000 bond, which he posted on Nov. 12.

He Lives Above a Day Care Center

The New York Post, citing sources, reports that the two suspects are migrants. Post sources said a tattoo on Mayren’s arm links him to a vicious drug cartel.

Law enforcement is prohibited by law from revealing a person’s immigration status. Fox News Digital contacted ICE for more information on their immigration status.

“This is crazy,” one Bronx detective told The Post Thursday. “You have a member of a Mexican cartel running around. That tattoo is a billboard for ‘I am a criminal. I don’t care about your laws.’

“Can it get more dangerous than riding a subway with a loaded rifle? And when he’s not on a train, he’s living upstairs from little children in the daycare center,” they said. “These are two very dangerous scenarios.”

