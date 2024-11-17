President Trump’s Pick for Treasury Secretary Is Tied to Soros

Donald Trump picked a genius investor to run the Treasury. Given our disastrous debt and other issues, he needs the best person. He chose Scott Bessent, and hopefully, he is the best choice. However, he has a checkered past.

President Trump seemed to be leaning toward his friend Howard Lutnick for the position, and Elon Musk supported Lutnick as well. Robert Kennedy supported Lutnick.

Allegedly, Bessent has a broader background and is more qualified for this job.

Scott Bessent will make an amazing Treasury Secretary: "I think under Donald Trump we can have a golden age for the next four years. We can bring back manufacturing, we can have energy dominance. Have you already seen everyone is laying down their weapons? Thanks to President…

There are concerns about him on the right because he worked with George Soros at Soros’s Management Fund in 2006. Armin Rosen published a report on Bessent at Tablet. Bessent is also accused of leading the collapse of the British pound.

Steve Deace of Blaze TV wrote on X a quote from someone who knows Bessent:

“Been seeing a lot of concern about Scott Bessent on the right. I had a couple interactions with him while he was the CIO of Soros’ family office. One thing I do know about him is he is very smart and doesn’t share the same political beliefs as George (he’s more of a traditional fiscal conservative, no idea where he is socially). He is almost certainly not one of us, but I will be shocked if he isn’t lightyears better than anything we’ve had in decades because he’s genuinely concerned about the national debt and is an incredible investor and understands markets and market cycles. I know a lot of people that are close to him and they all have glowing things to say about him. Just my 2 cents given the amount of angst I’m seeing online.”

From a little birdie: "Been seeing a lot of concern about Scott Bessent on the right. I had a couple interactions with him while he was the CIO of Soros' family office. One thing I do know about him is he is very smart and doesn't share the same political beliefs as George (he's…

Musk and Kennedy Wanted Howard Lutnick.

Musk, who has been advising Trump on personnel, wrote on X, his social media platform, that Lutnick would “enact change.”

Musk wrote: “Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback. My view fwiw [for what it’s worth] is that Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas @howardlutnick will actually enact change. Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need to change one way or another.”

Asked for comment, Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, “President-elect Trump is making decisions on who will serve in his second Administration. Those decisions will continue to be announced by him when they are made,” says the WSJ.

A spokeswoman for Bessent didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk didn’t return emails seeking comment.

Bessent Isn’t a Fan of Trump Policies

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump’s next Treasury secretary could be one of the most consequential members of his cabinet. The Treasury chief would play a central role in crafting the 2025 tax overhaul legislation and would likely be a key interlocutor with foreign leaders in trade negotiations.

Musk, some of the people explained, has argued to Trump that if Lutnick were to become Treasury secretary, he would be someone who can work better with financial institutions, including the big banks on Wall Street. Earlier this week, Lutnick caught wind of Trump’s allies that he might not become Treasury Secretary and turned to Musk to help him get the job, these people said. Another person said Lutnick didn’t ask Musk to endorse him publicly, reports the WSJ.

Musk’s public support for Lutnick comes after Bessent’s supporters reached out to the SpaceX CEO to endorse their preferred candidate for Treasury secretary, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

WSJ reports that Technology executive and Trump ally Palmer Luckey, the founder of defense technology company Anduril Industries, commented on Bessent. “Luckey on X pointed to Bessent’s past work with an investment fund founded by George Soros and alleged the longtime investor isn’t a fan of Trump’s policies. Bessent was the chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management from 2011 to 2015.”

