CNN Chats About Dems’ Brazen Counting of Illegal PA Ballots

Even CNN reported the efforts by Democrats in Bucks County to steal the election from Dave McCormick on behalf of incumbent Bob Casey. Every major network has called the race for McCormick.

Bucks County is a wealthy suburb of Pennsylvania, and the vote was split.

“Democrats in PA are openly defying court rulings from the state’s Supreme Court to benefit Bob Casey,” CNN senior reporter on K-File said.

Democrats found ineligible ballots and counted them in defiance of the state Supreme Court decision. They were told not to count defective ballots – four times. They defied the court and boasted of it. Now, Republicans have to sue again.

There aren’t enough provisional ballots to make a difference, but who knows what they will come up with next?

Casey will not concede, and his friend, the unethical Clinton lawyer Marc Elias, is involved, looking for ways to reverse the election.

The Bucks County official thinks Donald Trump is lawless, so the law doesn’t matter. she’s ill-informed and not too bright.

CNN didn’t take it too seriously.

Watch:

As RNC co-chair Michael Whatley said, they’re trying to steal the election.

“Let’s be clear about what’s happening here:

“Democrats in Pennsylvania are brazenly trying to break the law by attempting to count illegal ballots. They are doing this because they want to steal a senate seat from @DaveMcCormickPA. The RNC has filed four lawsuits over this already and will fight for as long as necessary. This is the exact kind of left-wing election interference that undermines voter confidence.”

This isn’t the only election they played games with, but it’s the most glaring at the moment, so much so that CNN reported it.

K-File:

Let’s be clear about what’s happening here: Democrats in Pennsylvania are brazenly trying to break the law by attempting to count illegal ballots. They are doing this because they want to steal a senate seat from @DaveMcCormickPA. The RNC has filed four lawsuits over this… https://t.co/5GmpZQUWpZ — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) November 15, 2024

Jonathan Turley has been writing about it. It is so shocking.

The Hill is out with my column on Democratic election commissioners suggesting that they may count defective ballots as part of Sen. Casey’s effort to retain his seat. The suggested defiance of binding court decisions abandons any pretense of principle…https://t.co/GXTn8ui8ru — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 16, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email