Zelensky met with Blackrock’s CEO Larry Fink in a video conference this morning.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has time to participate in next month’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He also said he would continue his partnership with BlackRock, one of the ESG – WEF titans.

Black Rock will help manage the billions he will get to rebuild Ukraine after this unnecessary war. Do you ever wonder if this is a WEF war?

According to the president’s website, Zelensky and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink met virtually on Wednesday. They discussed plans for Ukraine’s reconstruction that Americans will pay for.

Zelensky also announced that Ukraine would participate in next year’s WEF summit in Switzerland from Jan. 16-20 but didn’t specify if he would be attending in-person or virtually.

