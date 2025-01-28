Cartels & the Deadly Dangers for Our Border Patrol

By
M Dowling
-
1
34

Quick News Break!

Why do our Border Patrol agents have to deal with cartels shooting it out? You know why. That will end under this president.

Texas DPS said Border Patrol exchanged gunfire with cartels on the Mexican side yesterday. Cartels have controlled the border for four years. They are now using explosives.

Gov. Abbott has sent more troops to the Rio Grande.

Watch the clips:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz