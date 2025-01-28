Cartels & the Deadly Dangers for Our Border Patrol

Quick News Break!

Why do our Border Patrol agents have to deal with cartels shooting it out? You know why. That will end under this president.

Texas DPS said Border Patrol exchanged gunfire with cartels on the Mexican side yesterday. Cartels have controlled the border for four years. They are now using explosives.

Gov. Abbott has sent more troops to the Rio Grande.

Watch the clips:

VIDEO: Earlier today, @TxDPS responded to assist the US Border Patrol after agents received gunfire from cartel members in Mexico while patrolling in Fronton, Starr County. DPS Drone Operators captured the gunmen fleeing Mexico due to military presence, & seeking refuge on an… pic.twitter.com/oPf5l7wltO — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) January 28, 2025

BREAKING NEWS: Texas CBP agents take on the Mexican cartel with gunfire exchanges & the illegal migrants they were trying to smuggle across the border didn’t make it! The cartels are losing their gravy train and are now resorting to shooting at our border patrol agents! Great… pic.twitter.com/XYgGh34RN0 — Bella (@bellausa17) January 28, 2025

