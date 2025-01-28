President Trump Freezes a Whopping $3T in Government Spending

President Trump is not only doing what he said he’d do, but he’s keeping the media jumping. They can’t keep up with him, and they attempt to destroy everything he does.

In the news, there is a spending freeze of $3 trillion, a freeze on USAID, which is the State Department slush fund, and the possibility of replacing income tax with tariffs.

This is another attack on the Deep State (bureaucracy).

$3 Trillion Freeze to Shut Down Deep Freeze

In one sweeping move, the White House temporarily made the largest cut to spending in US history. The administration just ordered every federal agency to stop all grants and loans – effective tomorrow at 5 pm. “Career appointees have a duty to align Federal spending with Presidential priorities,” the memo said.

This freeze is necessary to review and respond to the overspending. The White House stated that the funds won’t be released until Marxist Equity, Transgenderism, and the Green New Deal are wiped.

BREAKING: The Trump administration has frozen $3 trillion in federal grants, loans, and financial assistance programs, according to newly released memo from the OMB. The pause will allow for agencies to review these programs and ensure funds align with President Trump’s policy… pic.twitter.com/2WXKr9OOkD — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) January 28, 2025

Forced Cuts in Spending?

According to Barron, the funding is truly about to be cut off. It won’t include food stamps, Social Security, and Medicare. The government now spends $10 trillion annually since COVID and then Biden, which we can’t afford since we take in about $4.5 trillion.

The government uses the funds for Deep State wasteful spending and money laundering schemes instead of dealing with catastrophic events.

Remember when politicians talked about cutting spending?

Many more people will be affected because so many people became takers of the US taxpayer purse.

Trump is putting the money wasters on notice.

The federal dollars are slush funds used to keep power. Chuck Schumer bizarrely claimed it’s illegal to cut spending. New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to sue.

USAID Was Paused

President Trump paused spending on foreign aid, and that’s also sending Democrats into a spin.

Dozens of senior officials in the U.S. agency that administers foreign aid were reportedly placed on leave Monday amid an investigation into alleged resistance to President Donald Trump’s orders.

At least 56 U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) officials were placed on administrative leave with full pay and benefits, Politico first reported. Several hundred contractors based in Washington and elsewhere were also laid off, a current and a former official told the Associated Press.

According to the AP, these actions come after Secretary of State Marco Rubio, acting on Trump’s executive order, paused all U.S. foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and USAID. The 90-day pause has halted thousands of U.S.-funded humanitarian, development, and security programs worldwide and forced aid organizations to lay off hundreds of employees because they can’t make payroll.

Ending Federal Income Tax

President Trump is also considering replacing federal taxes with tariffs. Many people think it’s the greatest idea yet. The temporary federal income tax was repealed once, and we survived until World War I. Biden always told us we had to pay taxes to be patriotic, but do we need to pay for slush funds?

The military-industrial complex will lose out. Maybe we’ll then find some peace in the world.

