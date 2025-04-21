Carville Calls Out David Hogg, a “Contemptible Little Twerp”

By
M Dowling
-
1
12

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg threatened to primary “ineffective” Democrats, members of his own party.

He launched an organization to primary Democrats disagreeing with the DNC on anything.

He wants Democrats who will challenge “asleep at the wheel” Democrats.


Longtime Democrat strategist James Carville called him a “contemptible little twerp.” Carville told CNN that Hogg’s plans are “insane.” He questioned why the newly elected DNC vice chair isn’t using these funds to “take on a Republican.”

Hogg said Carville hasn’t won an election since he was born. He said it’s time for new ideas. His new ideas include gun control, constraints on free speech, returning Abrego Garcia to the USA, and smearing Republicans.

Hogg received backlash from several top Democrats.

So, Hogg donated $100,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to assuage concerns.

The donation was made shortly after his plans to overhaul the Democratic Party with new leadership angered party insiders.


