Carville Calls Out David Hogg, a “Contemptible Little Twerp”

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg threatened to primary “ineffective” Democrats, members of his own party.

He launched an organization to primary Democrats disagreeing with the DNC on anything.

MSNBC – 4/16/2025 – Full – @davidhogg111 talks about his organization @Leaderswedeserv to primary Democrats, the DNC Chair not agreeing with him, and more “If you are an effective leader…you have nothing to be worried about. If this brings you anxiety, you should ask yourself… pic.twitter.com/WeTzG4hdNr — CaseStudyQB (@CaseStudyQB) April 17, 2025

He wants Democrats who will challenge “asleep at the wheel” Democrats.

David Hogg, a DNC vice chair, is pledging to upend Democratic primaries by funding candidates who will challenge “asleep-at-the-wheel” Democrats. “Part of” the aim is to elect younger Democrats into Congress, Hogg tells @majorCBS, but he adds it’s also “a matter of… pic.twitter.com/0xCyJc0Sdq — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 17, 2025



Longtime Democrat strategist James Carville called him a “contemptible little twerp.” Carville told CNN that Hogg’s plans are “insane.” He questioned why the newly elected DNC vice chair isn’t using these funds to “take on a Republican.”

Hogg said Carville hasn’t won an election since he was born. He said it’s time for new ideas. His new ideas include gun control, constraints on free speech, returning Abrego Garcia to the USA, and smearing Republicans.

.@davidhogg111 joined @scrippsnews – I asked him abt James Carville calling him a “contemptible little twerp” & saying DNC should sue him after announcing a Dem primary effort. Hogg: “Try it. I would also say that James Carville has not won an election since before I was born.” pic.twitter.com/lNmLYGTBfo — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) April 18, 2025

Hogg received backlash from several top Democrats.

So, Hogg donated $100,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to assuage concerns.

The donation was made shortly after his plans to overhaul the Democratic Party with new leadership angered party insiders.

