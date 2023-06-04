Cathedral of St. John Divine Lights Up in Rainbows

The Cathedral of St. John Divine in New York City flashed the LGBTQIA2SS++ Pride rainbow everywhere in the church – check out the TikTok clip at the end.

The NYC Pride 2023 festivities have begun, and The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is getting in on the rainbow-hued celebrations.

They host an “Iconic Pride” series and honor the LGBTQ++ community.

They have a “colorful ongoing installation by Mexican-American visual artist Gabriel Garcia Roman,” reports Timeout.

The artist created “Queer Icons” to be displayed in the church.

St. John’s will continue the celebration with an all-ages Pride Family Day. It will be complete with an ice cream social and art activities inspired by the Queer Icons artworks. There will be live music from the LBTQ+ marching band, the Queer Big Apple Corps.

The Queer Horn Collective will also perform at the beginning of one Sunday service.

The Sainted Queer

They will conclude by honoring the Feast Day of St. Pauli Murray. She is “a sainted gender-nonconforming lesbian and activist — the first Black woman ordained a priest in The Episcopal Church.”

This is the church that originated with Henry VIII.

So what are they celebrating with the rainbows and the Pride Day – the bizarre gender switching, throuples, MAPS, or the Folsom Street Fair? What? All those things are now part of LGBT+ Pride. It’s not LGB.

We need to take back the rainbow.

New York City is filled with Pride in everything today, parades, marches, signs, rainbows everywhere.

Matthew 7:15 Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are kravenous wolves.

Cathedral of St. John the Divine. NYC. pic.twitter.com/OkEMATLigy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 4, 2023

