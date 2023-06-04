GOP Demands DHS Stop Targeting GOP, Conservatives & Christians as Nazis

The Department of Homeland Security is targeting conservative Americans and bankrolling a university program that lumps the Republican Party, as well as Christian and conservative groups, into the same category as Nazis, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., wrote in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, reports Fox News.

Biggs and 15 House Republican co-signers sent Mayorkas the letter on Friday. He called on him to stop DHS’s targeting of the Biden administration’s political opponents.

“Under your leadership, the Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly targeted conservative Americans for lawfully expressing their First Amendment rights,” the letter states. “The Constitution prohibits the federal government from suppressing the free speech of Americans, by any means, including the use of third parties to engage in unconstitutional attacks on free speech. But this unlawful federal speech regulatory regime continues to be the norm under the Biden administration.”

Biggs highlights a DHS grant program that provides funding to organizations that “openly demonize and equate mainstream conservatism with domestic terrorism,” adding that it’s Mayorkas’ “duty to stop this un-American politically motivated targeting of ideas.”

The Media Research Center exposé prompted this letter.

The Media Research Center, a conservative watchdog group, obtained documents through Freedom of Information Act requests spotlighting controversial recipients of DHS’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program (TVTP). The government initiative funds various public, private, and non-profit institutions — such as universities and county governments. The purpose is “to establish or enhance capabilities to prevent targeted violence and terrorism.” Grant applicants must be based in the U.S. and implement a U.S.-based program.

As The Media Research Center (MRC) reported, the documents show that your taxpayer money for anti-terrorism efforts targeted non-terrorist political opponents of the administration. Biden’s Department of Homeland Security used a $40 million grant program to target CONSERVATIVE organizations and media – everyday Americans.

The Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program (TVTP) was established by the DHS in 2011 to combat Al Qaeda. It was expanded to include political opponents.

The most radical LEFT of the grantees was The University of Dayton. They equated mainstream groups with neo-Nazis. These are the so-called neo-Nazis:

The Heritage Foundation,

Fox News,

the National Rifle Association (NRA),

Breitbart News,

PragerU,

Turning Point USA,

Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN),

American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF)

and the Republican National Committee, among others.

They compared Donald Trump to Pol Pot, a mass murderer. The lunatics suggested Gov. Ron DeSantis might start a second Holocaust.

They put mainstream political opponents on a pyramid with the worst neo-nazis.

